The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a call of a male and female arguing on the 500 block of Stanton Avenue Friday, July 3.
According to the report, officers made contact with both parties who admitted to being in a verbal argument. After talking with officers, the parties agreed to separate for a period of time.
