Four law enforcement officers were involved Thursday in Fergus Falls when a woman in a blue sweatshirt jumped out of a Ford 150 pickup, re-entered it and then jumped out again.

The suspicious activity was the result of a verbal argument between the woman and another person. They were both advised of safety issues. One of the parties had a misdemeanor warrant and was advised to take care of it. Neither party had a valid driver’s license. They were told to leave the vehicle and find a driver with a valid license to move it.

