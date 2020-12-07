Four law enforcement officers were involved Thursday in Fergus Falls when a woman in a blue sweatshirt jumped out of a Ford 150 pickup, re-entered it and then jumped out again.
The suspicious activity was the result of a verbal argument between the woman and another person. They were both advised of safety issues. One of the parties had a misdemeanor warrant and was advised to take care of it. Neither party had a valid driver’s license. They were told to leave the vehicle and find a driver with a valid license to move it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.