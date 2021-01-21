At the request of the postmaster, a Vergas resident called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday about pizza in her mailbox.
The deputy taking the call recorded the crime had been committed sometime between Jan. 16-19.
The guilty party was not known but the complainant said her son had been having issues with other teenagers in town.
