An 18-year-old Verndale female sustained nonlife-threatening injuries Friday when an eastbound 2014 Chevrolet Equinox struck her at a speed of approximately 40 mph.

Katlyn Rosemary Hames was jogging in the crosswalk at the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and Farwell Street in Verndale when the accident occurred. The driver of the Equinox was 62-year-old Connie Virminda Wien of Perham.

Hames was transported to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena.

No alcohol was involved according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

