The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a multistructure fire Saturday at approximately 11:14 a.m. in Section 35 of Wadena Township. Emergency personnel arrived to find a small, barn-style building on fire.
The homeowner indicated he was outside working in the shop when he heard a “pop” and looked outside to see the building on fire. It was reported that the building still had electricity.
Due to the high winds, the fire quickly spread to an older, one-stall garage type building, which contained totes bearing personal belongings.
The Verndale and Wadena fire departments fought the fire. The building was a complete loss. The older one-stall garage was partially damaged from water and fire. Also damaged was the siding on the north and west side of the family residence. A chicken coop and 11 chickens were also lost.
Assistance was also rendered by Tri-County Ambulance and the fire marshal’s office.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
