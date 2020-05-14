A Verndale woman was injured Wednesday when her 2001 Ford Expedition drifted off the road while westbound on State Highway 210 in Todd County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 33-year-old Jacqueline Nicole Black of Verndale was just east of Hewitt when she hit a driveway approach and rolled. The vehicle landed on its wheels.
Black was taken to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Black was wearing her seat belt and no alcohol was involved.
Assisting the state patrol was the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, the Bertha Ambulance and the Hewitt/Bertha First Responders.
The accident happened in Stowe Lake Township. It was reported at 3:21 a.m.
