When a resident of the 900 block of East Vernon Avenue heard cries for help late Wednesday they reached out to the Fergus Falls Police Department. A man had fallen while unloading a semi and had broken his leg.
The officer responding to the call assisted Ringdahl Ambulance in helping the victim.
