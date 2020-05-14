A complainant from Nelson Auto on College Way told the Fergus Falls Police Department he had video of a person breaking into a vehicle.
A police officer reported the video showed an unknown person stopping by the vehicle and breaking the rear driver’s side window.
Damage to the vehicle was placed at $500 or more.
