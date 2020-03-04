Randy Hendershot of rural Vining was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession Tuesday by Otter Tail County deputies.

After a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer requested assistance for a drug-violation investigation, a search warrant was executed on a fish house and vehicle located on a lake in Nidaros Township. 

The search revealed more drug items. A second deputy transported Hendershot to the Otter Tail County Jail. 

An attempt to drive the suspect’s vehicle to shore failed when it wouldn’t start. 

A notice of seizure and intent to forfeit property was issued.

Hendershot was also charged with driving after cancellation. 

