A woman alleging she had been traumatized by a group of people since Nov. 6 contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office claiming she could hear them under her trailer again. She said she had stopped using meth 17 days earlier.
The sheriff’s office had no physical evidence that anyone was there. The woman was not considered a danger to herself or anyone else and was encouraged to continue her sobriety and mental health care.
