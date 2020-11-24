Lane Charles Voog, 38, was arrested Saturday by an Otter Tail County deputy on the Sophus Anderson Road.
Charges pending against Voog include fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree driving while impaired and third-degree operation of a motor vehicle under the influence.
Voog was found in a Ford F-150 pickup with four other people. Voog was the only person arrested.
