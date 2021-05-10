The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an outbuilding/storage shed in section 17 of Rockwood Township south of Sebeka on Friday at approximately 2:06 p.m.
When fire crews arrived on scene, they battled the fire for approximately 2 ½ hours before it was extinguished. The structure and all of the contents inside of it were a total loss. The sheriff’s office said one firefighter on the scene was transported to Tri-County Hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office said the cause of the fire is believed to be from a hot lawn mower that was put away after being used. In addition to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the Sebeka, Menahga and Wadena fire departments, along with the Sebeka Police Department and Tri-County Ambulance responded to the blaze.
