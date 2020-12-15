The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary complaint Friday from the northern edge of the county involving a portable fish shelter, fishing equipment, tools and a multitude of other items.
The property owner had trail cameras set up and was able to provide the sheriff’s office with photos of the thieves. Both appeared to be male.
Anyone with information regarding this case, anonymous or not, is asked to contact the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600. Information can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at crimestoppersmn.org or by calling 1-800-222-8477.
