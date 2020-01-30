A 20-year-old Wadena man was cited for the use of a hands-free electronic device and having an expired registration Wednesday according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Jack Schwartz was westbound on U.S. Highway 10 when his Chevrolet Impala rear-ended a Chevrolet Cruz driven by 39-year-old Michael Willie of New York Mills.
Willie was turning from 410th Street onto Highway 10.
The Impala was towed from the scene of the accident five miles southeast of Perham.
Both drivers were belted at the time of the crash and neither was injured.
