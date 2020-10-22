The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of damage Sunday, Oct. 18 at Blueberry Pines Golf Course near Menahga. 

According to deputies, six golf carts had been driven out onto the 18-hole course and damaged. There was also damage to the greens and the bunkers.

Video surveillance was reviewed and four males were identified as the culprits. Law enforcement is looking for a red Chevrolet Silverado extended cab.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600.

An investigation into the case is pending

Load comments