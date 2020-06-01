The Wadena woman who died in a motorcycle crash May 27 was identified Friday by the Minnesota State Patrol as Kristina Marie Lindquist-Abell.
The 44-year-old was operating a 2006 Honda when she lost control on a curve on State Highway 78 near Rush Lake and hit a utility pole.
The accident was reported to the State Patrol at 10:46 p.m.
Lindquist-Abell was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Only operators under the age of 18 are required by state law to wear helmets.
The State Patrol reported alcohol was a factor in the fatal accident.
