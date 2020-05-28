A 44-year-old Wadena woman died Wednesday when she lost control of the 2006 Honda motorcycle she was operating on State Highway 78, 3 miles north of Ottertail.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the rider was rounding a curve at the time of the accident. She lost control of the bike, entered a ditch on the east side of the highway and struck a utility pole.
Joining the State Patrol at the scene were units of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the Ottertail Fire Department and Perham Health.
The name of the victim is being withheld until 5 p.m. Friday.
According to the State Patrol, the accident was reported at 10:46 p.m.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 10:17 p.m. from a man who had returned to his residence on Rush Lake Loop and was alarmed because he could not locate his wife, who he thought was returning from Perham on a motorcycle. The deputy answering the call located the accident scene south of Rush Lake Trail, a mile south of Rush Lake Loop.
