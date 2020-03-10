Two Wadena women were received nonlife-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident on County Highway 106 in Newton Township.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of the 2006 Buick Terraza, 45-year-old Jessica Lyn Thrasher, lost control when a tire blew out. The northbound vehicle rolled into a ditch and landed on its wheels.
Riding as a passenger in the vehicle was 49-year-old Honeyrose Hanes.
Joining the State Patrol at the scene was the Tri-County Ambulance, Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Ottertail Fire Department and the New York Mills Police Department.
Both women were buckled during the accident. Alcohol was not a factor.
