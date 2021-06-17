A wagon was reported stolen on Monday from a driveway on the north shore of Pelican Lake. The resident told the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office the wagon was taken from the end of the driveway after it was used to pull garbage cans to the end of the drive. The complainant’s daughter eventually found the wagon at a neighbor’s home. The neighbor told them they thought the complainant was discarding the item with the trash. The wagon was returned and the complainant requested no further action.
Wagon stolen from driveway
James Allen
