Douglas Hudson, a 30-year-old Wahpeton man, was killed in a single vehicle crash Monday when his motorcycle ran off County Highway 34 approximately four miles west of Perham.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office an investigation is ongoing to determine if alcohol was a factor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.