A two-vehicle accident on State Highway 210 near Vining Sunday sent a 44-year-old Wahpeton woman to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kirsten Marie Lathrop was westbound on 210 near 453rd Avenue when she lost control of her 2012 Toyota Camry on an ice-packed roadway and collided with a 2004 Ford pickup driven by 27-year-old Trevor Ryan Meece of Battle Lake.

Lathrop was transported to Tri-County Health in Wadena. Meece was not injured.

Airbags were deployed on both vehicles. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

