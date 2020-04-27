A wallet belonging to a man was found on the Central Lakes Trail and turned into the Fergus Falls Police Department Thursday, April 23.
An individual found the wallet while on the trail and attempted to contact the man but failed. According to the report, law enforcement contacted the man through his bank and the man was going to drive to Fergus Falls to pick up his wallet. The wallet contained a driver’s license, several credit cards, receipts and $22 in cash.
