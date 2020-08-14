A lost wallet was discovered on the 200 block of East Frazee Avenue in Vergas Thursday.
An Otter Tail County deputy stopped into the Wannabe in Vergas to obtain the wallet after a patron left it in the bait shop. Law enforcement could not find any numbers for the individual but did call the owner’s credit card number to make contact. The owner called law enforcement and their wallet was returned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.