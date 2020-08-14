A lost wallet was discovered on the 200 block of East Frazee Avenue in Vergas Thursday.

An Otter Tail County deputy stopped into the Wannabe in Vergas to obtain the wallet after a patron left it in the bait shop. Law enforcement could not find any numbers for the individual but did call the owner’s credit card number to make contact. The owner called law enforcement and their wallet was returned.

 

 

 

 

 

 

