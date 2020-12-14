The Minnesota State Patrol and the Glyndon Police Department assisted Clay County deputies Wednesday in a high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 10.
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers were informed about a stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 10 in Dilworth at 2:24 p.m.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop near Glyndon but the driver refused to comply and a pursuit ensued. Speeds between 80-90 mph were reached until stop sticks were deployed and deflated both driver’s side tires. The vehicle traveled another 2 miles before stopping.
The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as 35-year-old Jason Jennen. In addition to having a warrant for his arrest from the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Jennen was arrested for felony fleeing. Other charges are pending.
