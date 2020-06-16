The driver of a maroon van was questioned and given a warning after Fergus Falls police noticed the van swerving Saturday.
According to the report, law enforcement noticed the van swerve at the 1100 block of Friberg Avenue and followed the car into the Holiday gas station. There an officer spoke with the driver about their conduct and gave a warning after no signs of impairment were present.
