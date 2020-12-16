A warrant was issued by Seventh District Judge Sharon Grewell Benson Monday after a Dunseith, North Dakota, woman failed to appear in court for sentencing.
According to the warrant, probable cause had been established that Naveena Pearl Bad Moccasin, 30, had committed second-degree assault June 29 at an apartment on East Lincoln Avenue in Fergus Falls.
The maximum sentence for second-degree assault is seven years in prison, a $14,000 fine, or both.
