A warrant was issued by Seventh District Judge Sharon Grewell Benson Monday after a Dunseith, North Dakota, woman failed to appear in court for sentencing.

According to the warrant, probable cause had been established that Naveena Pearl Bad Moccasin, 30, had committed second-degree assault June 29 at an apartment on East Lincoln Avenue in Fergus Falls.

The maximum sentence for second-degree assault is seven years in prison, a $14,000 fine, or both.

