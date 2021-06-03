A victim of a scam reported to Fergus Falls police on Saturday, May 29 an incident involving a fake warrant for their arrest.

Police state the resident was contacted by an unknown person informing them that they had several warrants out for their arrest. The victim was talked into purchasing four Visa cards valued at $2,000 to supposedly pay for the warrants and then provided the unknown individual with the card numbers. Police say the victim was given advice on how to deal with and avoid scams in the future.

