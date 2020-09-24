A police officer answered a call after a Fergus Falls resident spotted a male in a green Ford Escort following a small girl riding a bicycle.
The officer talked to the man who was the father of the girl. The pair had already ridden together for a distance and the father had decided to follow his daughter to a park to ensure she made it safely and was supervised.
