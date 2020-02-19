An Otter Tail County deputy was almost involved in a head-on collision at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 210 near East Dane Prairie Road 7.5 miles east of Fergus Falls.

The driver of the other vehicle admitted he was too tired to be driving. He received a warning for being over the fog and center lines.

