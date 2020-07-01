Two Otter Tail County deputies responded when a silver sedan with no plates was seen swerving outside the lines on I-94 Tuesday.
The vehicle was found crashed into some guard rails at 5:19 a.m. Both parties in the vehicle admitted to being in control of the vehicle at some point. Field sobriety tests were given and both parties showed signs of impairment. The vehicle was searched and a white, powdery substance was found. The substance field-tested as cocaine.
One of the parties was charged with DWI, fifth-degree possession and introduction of contraband into a county facility. The other was charged with a DWI and fifth-degree possession.
