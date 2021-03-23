Brandon Joel Wegscheid received a 60-day jail sentence Monday and six years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of alcohol.
The 25-year-old New York Mills man entered a guilty plea to the felony charge Dec. 23, 2020. It was one of three felony charges brought against him on Sept. 22, 2020, after court records show he crashed a Polaris Ranger side-by-side all-terrain vehicle, severely injuring a female passenger, who was later flighted to St. Cloud.
A witness to the accident, which occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on 620th Avenue 5 miles northeast of Bluffton, called 911 after seeing the Polaris accelerate before hitting his driveway approach.
Wegscheid told law enforcement he drank two mixed drinks before 1 p.m. A blood sample taken at Tri-County Hospital in Wadena later indicated an ethyl alcohol concentration of .17 grams.
Wegscheid must report to the Otter Tail County Jail to begin his sentence by Dec. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.