The New York Mills Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources joined an Otter Tail County deputy Wednesday in handling a grass fire on County Highway 67.
Grass, woods and some machinery were reported to be on fire.
The deputy found the two acre fire had been started by a welder.
