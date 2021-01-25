A welfare check was performed by an Otter Tail County deputy Friday after a report was received that a male in his 60s was having a medical problem that had caused him to nearly faint.
The deputy making contact with the man at his residence was informed he had not been feeling well and believed it could be associated with an asthmatic condition. He said he would call for emergency help if he felt the need.
