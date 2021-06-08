A family attempting to get to Kentucky was checked on by Fergus Falls police after a passerby contacted them with concerns on Thursday. 

The family was holding a sign requesting gasoline at a large discount store on the west end of the city. The group also included three children, who were standing out in the heat. An officer that checked on their welfare determined that the children had shade and water, and also found that the air conditioner worked in their vehicle. The officer also followed them to a gas station.

