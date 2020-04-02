A Perham Health physical assistant reached out to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday after a male in the clinic made comments about lighting his house on fire and shooting himself. 

The deputy responding to a welfare check made contact with the man at his home. The man acknowledged he was having psychological issues and had thought of harming himself. 

The man was transported to the Perham Health emergency room for evaluation.

