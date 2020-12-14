A welfare check was requested Wednesday for an Otter Tail County resident recently released from treatment.
The caller was alarmed because he knew the resident had access to a shotgun.
A deputy spoke with the person in question and he seemed to be doing OK. He had met with a therapist and stated he had no thoughts of harming himself or others.
The party requesting the welfare check was informed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.