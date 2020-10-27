A caller requested a welfare check on a male who was observed running in the middle of the street near the intersection of Buse Street and West Lincoln Avenue.
A police officer asked the runner why he was running in shorts and a T-shirt. The runner told the officer he wanted to make sure his new bank card worked.
