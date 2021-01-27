A complainant living on West Channing Avenue reported finding footprints on Monday leading from her neighbor’s property to her window and then around the front of her house.
The Fergus Falls police officer answering the call suspected a meter reader made the footprints. He attempted to follow the tracks but the trail stopped where the sidewalk had been cleared.
