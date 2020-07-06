A 21-year-old male from West Fargo, North Dakota, was pulled out of Lake Melissa in Becker County at approximately 3:12 p.m. Saturday and transported to Essentia-St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes.
According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, when the man failed to resurface, his brother dived in to rescue him. Lifesaving measures were performed by people at the scene in Lake View Township until emergency responders arrived to continue the efforts.
The victim was later airlifted from Essentia to St. Cloud.
Joining the Becker County Sheriff’s Office was Audubon Rescue, St. Mary’s EMS and Life Link III.
The incident remains under investigation.
