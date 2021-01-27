A resident of West Fir Avenue told a Fergus Falls police officer Monday that multiple credit card applications had been made in her name but not by her. She did not believe any money had been spent on the cards and had already contacted the credit card companies. She was also advised to notify the Social Security Administration.
West Fir female suspects credit card fraud
Brian Hansel
Reporter
