A caller from the 400 block of West Fir Avenue reported two vehicle break-ins Monday.

The Fergus Falls police officer answering the call logged the theft of a car charger and Apple/LG cables from one unlocked vehicle. Two black tumbler cups, an inhaler and $120 in cash were taken from the other. In a separate complaint from a West Fir Avenue resident, a car parked in a garage was rummaged during the night. Nothing was reported missing.

