A belligerent call prompted a resident of West Junius Avenue to report suspicious activity Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, to the Fergus Falls Police Department.

The complainant had received a call about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday from a man who accused her of spray-painting a car. She noted the call had come from a party with a number very similar to her phone number.

The male caller had demanded her insurance information due to an accident that had occurred in Fergus Falls.

An officer spoke with the owner of the number noted by the complainant. He said he had no memory of calling the complainant and said he had received similar calls from an unknown person.

 

 

