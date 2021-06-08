A resident on the southeast shore of West Leaf Lake, north of Henning off of Highway 108, reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, June 1 that Murray’s Point Buoy has disappeared.
The person told the sheriff’s office that they have maintained it for years and now a concrete anchor is also missing, and say they want it replaced or information on what may have happened.
