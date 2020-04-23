When a West Lincoln Avenue resident did not find a package delivery he had expected and then noticed a female with a suitcase, he suspected she had stolen the package.
A Fergus Falls police officer was told the package contained seat covers and a USB converter valued at $40.
The theft was believed to have occurred between the hours of noon and 6:30 p.m.
