An act of vandalism was brought to the attention of the Fergus Falls Police Department Thursday by a caller living on West Lincoln.
The complainant found a hole punched in his truck’s gas tank. He believed the vandalism was carried out either Jan. 11 or Jan. 12. The truck had been parked in a driveway.
The police officer answering the call was also told by the complainant that a breather line going to the tank had been cut.
The estimated damage to the vehicle was $1,000.
