A person living on the 500 block of West Vernon Avenue called the Fergus Falls Police Department Thursday to report suspicious activity.
The complainant was reporting possible porch piracy because they had allegedly seen a male passenger get out of a black four-door pickup and take a package off the front step of a home.
The complainant told a Fergus Falls police officer that she was unsure if the individual lived at the residence and only wanted the police to have the information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.