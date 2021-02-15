A person living on the 500 block of West Vernon Avenue called the Fergus Falls Police Department Thursday to report suspicious activity.

The complainant was reporting possible porch piracy because they had allegedly seen a male passenger get out of a black four-door pickup and take a package off the front step of a home.

The complainant told a Fergus Falls police officer that she was unsure if the individual lived at the residence and only wanted the police to have the information.

