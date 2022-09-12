A former Elbow Lake man was sentenced to life in prison in a decades-old brutal murder cold case in Hennepin County Court on Sept. 9.
Jerry Arnold Westrom, 56, of Isanti, was recently convicted of 1st-degree premeditated murder and 2nd-degree intentional murder of Jeanie Ann Childs, 35, at the time of her death, in Minneapolis in June 1993.
Judge Juan G. Hoyos sentenced Westrom to a life sentence without the possibility of parole for 30 years. He will serve his time at the Minnesota Department of Corrections St. Cloud Facility which is a level IV closed custody prison.
Child’s mother, Betty Eakman, spoke at the sentencing during victim impact statements and shared how she had waited so long for this day to come.
“I’ve waited so many years to have this end. It’s put my life through so much hell and I just really feel I’ll never forget and love her the way I always did,” said Eakman.
Childs was stabbed 65 times in the brutal attack that prosecutors said moved from room to room in a south Minneapolis apartment at the scene of the crime.
Westrom’s attorney, Steven J. Meshbesher, addressed the court, vowing to appeal the sentence.
“As we said in the beginning and as we are saying now, you’ve got the wrong guy. We are sorry for the loss of Jeanie Child’s life. We’re looking forward to Jerry Westrom’s exoneration from the Minnesota Supreme Court,” said Meshbesher.
Following his youth in the Elbow Lake area, Westrom had lived in the Twin Cities metro area from 1991 to 1993. Years later, Westrom relocated to Isanti, and married, raising children, running several businesses and coaching local hockey teams.
After the sentencing, Hennepin County law enforcement led Westrom out of the courtroom in handcuffs to begin serving his sentence.
