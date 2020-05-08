A complainant reported at 11:05 p.m. Thursday that someone locked a chain on one of the wheels of her vehicle.

A Fergus Falls police officer checked the situation and found a “Bunker Hill Security” chain and lock in place. 

No money was owed on the vehicle and there was no dispute of ownership. The complainant had no idea why the chain was placed on the tire. 

The Fergus Falls Fire Department assisted in cutting the chain free.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments