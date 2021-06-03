A vehicle traveling southbound on 390th Street about 7 miles south of Perham was struck by a wheelbarrow that flew out of a pickup on Friday, May 28.
The Otter Tail County Dispatch Department received the initial call at approximately 5:53 p.m. The plastic wheelbarrow fell from the bed on the northbound truck striking the windshield of the southbound vehicle while the truck continued northbound. The sheriff’s office said the driver of the truck was possibly struck in the head by the windshield, as the wheelbarrow did not penetrate the safety glass. The driver of the southbound vehicle was checked by Perham EMS, and the injuries appeared to be minor.
The sheriff’s office says there is no additional information on the pickup truck which they reported was gone by the time law enforcement arrived.
