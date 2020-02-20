Creating a blockade
Fergus Falls police officers had the 500 block of East Vernon Avenue isolated as a second fire truck arrived at the scene of a fire call shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.

 Brian Hansel

A call came in Thursday to emergency services after smoke alarms were triggered at a home on the 500 block of East Vernon Avenue in Fergus Falls.

The Fergus Falls Police Department blocked off the area to allow firefighters into the home to check out the issue.

A representative with the Fergus Falls Fire Department stated that the alarms were triggered by a slight haze in the home. After investigating, it was found that a malfunctioning furnace was the cause.

